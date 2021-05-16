Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Shares of DLX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.96. 147,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

