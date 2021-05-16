Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Trading Down 2.9%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.44 and last traded at $51.44. Approximately 1,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 813,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Denbury from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $2,824,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $18,086,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Denbury by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

