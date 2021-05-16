Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells C$77,541.42 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$77,541.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$330,619.48.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$139,603.10.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total transaction of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,276.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$247,500.00.

DML traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.40. 1,888,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,651. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.17. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -53.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.70 price objective on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

