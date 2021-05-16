DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.750-2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $67.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,737. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $37.14 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.90.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

