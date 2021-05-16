Derek Jantz Sells 9,676 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) insider Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $84,374.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,038,273 shares in the company, valued at $35,213,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek Jantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Derek Jantz sold 9,676 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $84,084.44.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $105,541.80.

On Friday, February 19th, Derek Jantz sold 9,663 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $111,607.65.

Shares of DTIL opened at $9.50 on Friday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $542.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after buying an additional 184,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 74,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 413,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,425 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,031.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 356,980 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

