Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €58.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cancom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.86 ($71.60).

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €46.50 ($54.71) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Cancom has a 12 month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 12 month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.00. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

