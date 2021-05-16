Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,665.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,282.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,372.13 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,385.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,184.91.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.