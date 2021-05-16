Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,648.64 ($21.54).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BRBY stock opened at GBX 2,105 ($27.50) on Friday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,211 ($28.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The firm has a market cap of £8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 412.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,039.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,834.72.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.