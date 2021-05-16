Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target to $28.00

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CPSI stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $56,104. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,065,000 after buying an additional 95,199 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $17,855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 561,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

