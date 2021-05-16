Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €22.00 Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.62 ($25.44).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ARL opened at €22.96 ($27.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.78. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a 1-year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.