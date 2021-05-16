Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€8.50” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHA. Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.65 ($8.99).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

FRA SHA opened at €7.40 ($8.70) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.84.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.