Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of FOJCY opened at $5.52 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

