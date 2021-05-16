Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Declares Dividend of $0.35

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.00 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBOEY shares. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

