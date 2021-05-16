Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.65 ($21.94).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Shares of ETR DEQ opened at €18.90 ($22.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.74. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of €18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.39. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1-year high of €19.97 ($23.49).

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.