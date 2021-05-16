Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.14 ($24.87).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.81 ($19.78) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.36.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

