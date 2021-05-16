Dev Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $411,613.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $15.98 million and $411,613.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $14.29 or 0.00029363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016141 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.64 or 0.01328285 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.