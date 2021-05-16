Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750,214 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,290 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $38,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 85,988 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 177.8% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,737.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 29,507 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 54.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 148,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 658.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 413,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 358,621 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.62.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.