DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $3.60 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $289.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $177.25 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

