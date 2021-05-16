DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Invests $321,000 in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 1.37% of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSOC. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $2,171,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,464,000.

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $29.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39.

