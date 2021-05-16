DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Invests $472,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $501,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,402,000 after purchasing an additional 423,735 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,912,000 after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $264.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLTW. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

