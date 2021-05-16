Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on Diageo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,353.50 ($43.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £78.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,175.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,984.58. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders have acquired 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288 in the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

