Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.33.

DEO opened at $189.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $189.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

