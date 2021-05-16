Diamond (DMD) Trading Down 15.3% This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00005841 BTC on exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $52,904.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002420 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000138 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00115597 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,597,403 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

