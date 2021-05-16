DIGG (DIGG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $153,959.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 65.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. DIGG has a market cap of $60.58 million and approximately $153,959.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $71,726.39 or 1.45064865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00092981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.42 or 0.00508499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00232374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004945 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.12 or 0.01183390 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039953 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 845 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.