DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.43 and last traded at $35.43. 7,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 560,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

