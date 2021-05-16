Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 38,146 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 863,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,146 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $157,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $5,624,810 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $216.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $218.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

