Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 85,525 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $149,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $128.05 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day moving average of $119.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

