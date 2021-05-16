Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,047,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.02% of Barnes Group worth $154,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of B. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on B. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

NYSE:B opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

