Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $152,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 148,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,987,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.71. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.72 and a fifty-two week high of $202.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

