Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce earnings per share of $1.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 295.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

NYSE:DIN opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,521 shares of company stock valued at $374,193 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after buying an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after buying an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $24,251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 102,417 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

