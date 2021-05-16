Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82. Diversey has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

DSEY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

