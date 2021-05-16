Diversified LLC Buys 244 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Diversified LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for 4.3% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Diversified LLC owned 0.60% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $89.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.36.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.