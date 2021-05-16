Diversified LLC Purchases 9,125 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Diversified LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 496.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $62.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57.

