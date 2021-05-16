Doctors Coin Achieves Market Cap of $166.27 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $166.27 million and $2.20 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00078680 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001113 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.