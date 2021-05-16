Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner Sells 6,460 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Russell J. Weiner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,539,030.00.

DPZ stock opened at $427.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.21. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.93.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.