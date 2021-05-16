Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.00

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 21565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGNU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,936,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,110,000.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in February 2021. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

