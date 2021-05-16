DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target Increased to $19.25 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $19.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

DRD stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.2719 dividend. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,500,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after buying an additional 2,355,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

