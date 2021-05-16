Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.27

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.27 and last traded at C$14.26, with a volume of 156893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.04.

A number of research firms have commented on DIR.UN. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.10.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.