Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at TD Securities

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DRUNF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.