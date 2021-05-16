Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €43.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DUE. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.30 ($42.71).

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €35.40 and its 200-day moving average is €32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -121.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.51 ($22.95) and a 12-month high of €37.78 ($44.45).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

