Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Holdings Raised by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EXP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

NYSE:EXP opened at $151.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $437,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,845.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.