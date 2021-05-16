Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 31st

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

ECC opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $437.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.