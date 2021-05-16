Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 2.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,752,000 after buying an additional 181,299 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 411,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,378,000 after buying an additional 375,313 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $89.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,411 shares of company stock worth $28,358,009. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.