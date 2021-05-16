Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.220-0.270 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $34.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.46.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.