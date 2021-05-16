Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a reduce rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.00.

EFN stock opened at C$14.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.28. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$8.08 and a 12-month high of C$15.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 23.54.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.50 million. Research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

