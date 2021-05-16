Ellaism (ELLA) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a total market cap of $199,462.56 and approximately $205.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,843.85 or 0.07774088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $102.16 or 0.00206616 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,899,120 coins and its circulating supply is 44,847,789 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

