Ellevest Inc. Makes New $37,000 Investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 845 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 197,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

