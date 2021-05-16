Ellevest Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

