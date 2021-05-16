Ellevest Inc. Purchases Shares of 530 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $53.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

