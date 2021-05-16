Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Emerson Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

EMR opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

